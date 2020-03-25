Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The community shopping hour at Woolworths in on from 7-8am. File Picture: Mark Stewart
The community shopping hour at Woolworths in on from 7-8am. File Picture: Mark Stewart
News

Woolies reduces trading hours to support vulnerable Aussies

25th Mar 2020 1:27 PM

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths will reduce trading hours at 41 stores across the country to 11am to 6pm, to support prioritising the delivery of groceries to the homes of vulnerable customers.

The change will come into effect tomorrow where the 41 "priority delivery hubs" will use the additional hours the stores are not open to fulfil online orders.

The new measure will focus on meeting the increased demand from "priority assistance" customers, who include the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

The company operates more than 1000 Woolworths-branded supermarkets and Metro food stores nationwide.

In addition to the priority delivery hubs, Woolworths is supporting those vulnerable in the community by operating dedicated early shopping hours during the week for the elderly and those with a disability.

It has also delivered more than 75,000 packs of toilet rolls to date to Meals on Wheels for distribution to elderly in the community via their network of volunteers.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks smarter shopping woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie GPs worried about coronavirus ’tsunami’

        premium_icon Gympie GPs worried about coronavirus ’tsunami’

        News They will join forces this week to collectively drive home the message that this region faces a coronavirus “tsunami” if it doesn’t start to strictly observe social...

        If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

        premium_icon If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

        News Your mental wellbeing in pandemic shouldn’t come down to whether you can get...

        Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down

        premium_icon Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down

        Careers Hope emerges as Nolan Meats reports it has 30 jobs on offer

        Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after birthday party

        premium_icon Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after birthday party

        Health Health authorities tracking down guests of swank Noosa party