Woolies’ new twist on favourite $3.50 item

Two of the country's biggest supermarket chains have entered the battle for hot cross bun supremacy five months early, already stocking the Easter favourite across shelves.

Coles shoppers noticed the retailer had already stocked its range of buns a few days ago and now Woolworths has followed suit, revealing that along with its classic favourites, there will be a new range of decadent flavours.

As of tomorrow, customers can now get their hands on Indulgent Apple and Cinnamon hot cross buns made with pink lady apples.

For the golden oldie mocha-holics there is also an Indulgent Mocha with Cadbury Old Gold Dark Chocolate Chips flavour.

Both are available in packs of four for $3.50 each.

The new range of hot cross buns flavours hits Woolies stores from Wednesday, December 30. Picture: Woolworths

The two new varieties are being launched with a revamped Free From gluten range, brioche buns - and even a hot cross bun loaf, which is no doubt perfect for toast.

Mark and Jackie Paganoni, of Moorooduc, Victoria, are the duo who have helped bring the new buns to life. They are the suppliers of the pink lady Apples which feature in the Easter favourite.

"We've been farming pink lady apples for 35 years and harvest more than seven million apples each year, two million of which are pink lady apples," Ms Paganoni said.

"The climate of the Mornington Peninsula in the Southern Victoria region makes our pink lady apples extra delicious and sweet, creating the perfect combination for the apple and cinnamon hot cross buns.

The all-new Indulgent Apple and Cinnamon hot cross buns made with pink lady apples. Picture: Woolworths

"As a grower of pink lady apples, we're excited to show the versatility of our much-loved fruit and help put a new spin on a classic treat like a hot cross bun.

But fear not - if you prefer the traditional hot cross buns, they're also still available with the fruit flavour coming in both mini nine pack and six pack, alongside Cadbury Choc Chip and a Fruitless variety. There's even a hot cross bun loaf freshly baked in-store daily."

And the other new flavour, Indulgent Mocha with Cadbury Old Gold Dark Chocolate Chip. Picture: Woolworths

The new brioche hot cross buns also feature in packs of six for $4.50, in Cadbury chocolate or traditional fruit.

Woolworths director of buying Paul Harker told news.com.au they always see customer demand for new and exciting products across their Easter range.

"And the new Woolworths hot cross buns are just the start of what is to come. Our new hot cross bun flavours bring new twists to traditional treats with modern flavours," Mr Harker said.

Brioche hot cross buns come in a pack of six for $4.50, in Cadbury chocolate or traditional fruit flavours. Picture: Woolworths

On whether it's a bit early to be stocking the Easter treat, Mr Harker said: "Many of our customers look forward to the countdown to Easter. After what has been a tough year, the range has been timed to bring a sweet treat to New Year's celebrations across Australia."

Woolworths is expecting to sell more than 77 million hot cross buns in the (long) lead-up to Easter.

Originally published as Woolies' new twist on favourite $3.50 item