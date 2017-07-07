Woolies joins Foodbank to chip in for hungry

FOOD HELP: Woolworths has joined Foodbank to help feed hungry Queenslanders.

GYMPIE region residents can help the more than 180,800 people across Queensland who receive hunger relief each month, just by doing their weekly shopping.

Foodbank's biggest annual public food appeal will help provide meals for the one in six people who are in crisis at some point each year, Foodbank CEO Brianna Casey said on Thursday.

"A third of Australians receiving food relief are children and it is estimated that around one in five children experience going to school or bed hungry,” she said.

"The Foodbank Shop & Share campaign will this month match donations of products from some of Australia's top brands with customer purchases at Woolworths.

"Local customers can help support the campaign, triggering one-for-one donation each time they purchase a participating brand's product at Woolworths outlets at Cooloola Cove, Gympie, Gympie Southside and Tewantin.

"We've been overwhelmed by the support from the brands participating in the campaign and now we're relying on local Gympie region shoppers for their support to help us provide crucial food relief.”

Woolworths operations manager Samantha Williams said "We're proud once again to be supporting Foodbank's annual campaign. All customers need to do to play their part is purchase one of the many participating products across our stores.

"Participating brands include the Woolworths food range, Ardmona, Devondale, John West, Chicken Tonight, Old El Paso, Vetta, McCain, Helga's, SunRice, SPC, Primo, Mount Franklin, Continental and Sanitarium,” she said.