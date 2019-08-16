Menu
Crime

Woolies’ alleged baby formula fright

by Pete Martinelli
16th Aug 2019 8:49 AM
SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths will face court for allegedly selling baby formula that had expired by more than a year at its Abbott St store.

The company has been charged with four counts of selling or advertising food in a manner that contravenes a provision of the food standards code.

In court documents seen by the Cairns Post, Queensland Health has alleged the Abbott St supermarket carried the expired product on three occasions, in breach of the Australia and New Zealand Food Standards Code.

It is alleged that in July, the store stocked tins of 900g S26 Gold infant formula which had expired in March and July 2018. Queensland Health further alleges the company stocked 900g Blackmores infant formula which had expired in February last year.

Counsel for the firm has told Cairns Magistrates Court the company would plead guilty to all charges.

Woolworths will be sentenced in a two-hour hearing on September 4.

