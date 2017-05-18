23°
Woodworkers to steal Show

18th May 2017 9:00 AM

THE Gympie and District Woodworkers Club is often in demand to be at local events.

At the Gympie Show the club stall is always a great attraction where parents and schools bring the children to watch the demonstrations but to also receive a free gift.

Many parents come along and provide feedback on how much their children love the little gifts they receive.

The club happily supports the Gympie Show Society and encourages its members to enter items for the Arts and Crafts Competition.

Very talented members of the club, who give of their time freely to other members, will be running demonstrations on scrollsaw, woodturning, intarsia, furniture making and other woodworking techniques.

Formed in 1993, the Gympie and District Woodworkers Club had its clubhouse in a small area at the Woodworks Museum.

As the club has grown over the years it now has a permanent clubhouse at 39 Saleyards Rd.

A spokesperson said the club is about encouraging members to expand and exchange woodworking knowledge and techniques, along with providing opportunity to first time woodworkers to "have a go”.

"Our membership is made up of both men and women which provides a great variety of ideas,” the spokesman said.

The club is regularly requested to produce trophies and plaques for many other local organisations as well as other items such as Buddy Benches, Comfort Birds and other items to local schools and charities.

Make sure you pop into the stall at the Show to find out more about the Gympie and District Woodworkers Club.

Topics:  demonstrations gympie gympie show 2017 woodworkers

