Woodchipper death: Neighbours reveal what they heard and saw

A "MONSTER machine”, a quiet country property and three everyday blokes.

These are the details making up one of the most gruesome murders in Gympie region history.

CLICK HERE: The body in an esky murder another Gympie region horror

CLICK HERE: The headless torso murder case

Everything seemed "normal” between three "everyday blokes” working on a Goomboorian property before one of them was allegedly gruesomely murdered in a woodchipper, neighbours say.

Bruce Saunders, 54, was one of three friends clearing trees at a Tinana Rd home when he was horrifically killed in the heavy-duty cutter on a Sunday evening in November last year.

The scene of the horrific woodchipper death at Goomborian last November. Tom Daunt

Neighbours who saw and heard the men working over three weekends were sickened to learn the "accident” was now being treated as a murder after more evidence came to light last year and as recently as last week.

Neighbours were under the impression the seemingly average trio were just helping out a recently widowed woman who was getting the property ready for sale.

"I was nearly sick when I realised it was not just an accident,” a long-term neighbour told The Gympie Times yesterday.

The scene of a gruesome woodchipper death in Goomborian. Tom daunt

"If that was done on purpose I can't believe any humans can do anything like that.

"Your mind can't handle that scenario.

"I thought it was the most evil looking thing I've seen for a long while,” the neighbour said of the woodchipper.

"It was a monster - I wouldn't use it.”

The scene of a gruesome woodchipper death in Goomborian. Tom Daunt

The men were seen wearing safety helmets and boots and heard operating the machine on and off during the day leading up to Mr Saunders' death at 7.40pm.

The hired industrial-strength machine with 15-inch blade was just inside the driveway, close to the road when the death occurred.

But nearby residents said judging by the noise, the machine had been used over many days to chip trees from the top of the densely vegetated property, as the men worked their way towards the front fence.

At about the time of Mr Saunder's death a neighbour said quiet filled the air when she heard the machine, that had been loudly cutting on and off all day, stop working.

A man died in a horror incident with this woodchipper at a Goomboorian property in November. Frances Klein

She said the chipper's roar would have masked any screams if there was foul play.

She also believes if anyone was witness to a murder silence would have followed.

"I think you'd be in so much shock and horror and feeling so sick you wouldn't be yelling and screaming - you wouldn't be able to - you'd be numb,” she said.

In the hours before his horrific death, neighbours saw Mr Saunders on the property cutting small trees with a chainsaw.

"I truly believed at the time it was an accident.

"If it turns out they were guilty - I will be devastated.”

But he said:

"Nobody was there so nobody really knows anything.”

The police have two people of interest in the case but no charges have as yet been laid.

PRIOR STORY

POLICE are searching for a motive behind the gruesome death of a man who was killed in an industrial-grade woodchipper at a Gympie property last November.

The 'accidental death' has been upscaled to a murder investigation overnight, following recent evidence gathered at the scene this week and information from those known to the victim.

Nambour man Bruce Saunders, 54, was horrifically killed in the heavy-duty cutter when he was working with two men on the Goomboorian property.

Two men are now persons of interest in the investigation, Wide Bay and Burnett Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said.

"Information came to the detectives in the days following the death to indicate it was not an accident,” Det Insp said.

He said further evidence was found at the scene directly after Mr Saunder's death, and on the weekend more was located following a large-scale police and SES search of the Tinana Rd property.

The inspector said Mr Saunders, from the Sunshine Coast, had been helping clear vegetation at the property north west of Gympie for a female friend who had been recently widowed.

Mr Saunders and his two friends had been clearing trees all weekend before his death at 7.40pm on November 12, Det Insp Pettiford said.

Det Insp Pettiford disputed claims the time of death was suspicious, as it had only just turned dark at the time and the triple zero phone call made by someone at the property was made immediately after his death.

An expert from Melbourne, who made a technical assessment of the 15 inch blade woodchipper that Mr Saunders was killed in, said the machine was ruled out as at fault.

"Nothing was wrong with the machine, including all safety features,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

He said the machine was set up in a way that if a user fell, they would not be pulled straight into it, but there had been past instances where people had been pulled into machines when they had been trapped on logs.

The Inspector said the graphic details of the death had shocked the family of Mr Saunders, who was originally from Bundaberg and described as a "a happy go lucky person”.

It also impacted emergency response workers who responded to the call last November. "A man went through a machine designed to shred plant material, so you can imagine the scene,” he said.

"They wouldn't be human if they weren't affected at the time.”

He said police had been working around the clock to get the investigation to where it was.

"The officers involved, the detectives from both the Gympie CIB and the Homicide Investigation Unit, are very hard-working and dedicated detectives.

"We will not give up on this investigation, and we will reach a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information surrounding the suspicious death is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.