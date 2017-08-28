Won't get more affordable than Cooloola Cove

POSITIONED perfectly on the Cooloola Coast, Cooloola Cove is the suburb that boasts the most affordable coastal land anywhere on the east coast of Australia, according to local estate agents.

Outside Gympie and Southside, Cooloola Cove has the highest number of houses sold in the past 12 months - 77.

If you take into account the 2500 population, at a quarter of Gympie city's population and half of Southside's, the figures show large growth in the Coastal suburb.

While the market has levelled in the past 12 months, with no change to the median sale price, Cooloola Cove is still enjoying the spoils of a 11.1% increase in the past three years with a small 1.8% positive shift in the past three months signalling more movement.

At just under a 10 minute drive to the closest coastal water at Tin Can Bay, the properties are still very affordable, long-term developer and Gympie's The Property Shop Australia principal John David said.

"You'll go from Cairns to Pottsville without finding anything that price near the coast,” Mr David said.

The Cooloola Sandpatch looking south toward Noosa, on the left is Teewah Beach with Noosa Heads in the distance and on the right is Lake Cootharaba Craig Warhurst 0708090369c

Mr David said large, flat blocks are priced between $90,000 - $130,000 with a lot of land also available in 600-800sq m blocks.

Development of Cooloola Cove began in the late 1980s with the population increasing more than five-fold between 1991 and 2011 as large numbers of new homes were added to the area.

Century 21 By the Bay sales and marketing consultant Paul Downman said the potential for the suburb to expand more is considerable.

"Alongside 1200 completed homes in the region, Cooloola Cove has a lot of expansion potential compared to neighbouring areas on the Cooloola Coast,” Mr Downman said.

Given that neighbouring suburbs Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach are closer to reaching their maximum potential, investors will be likely casting their eyes on the potential of Cooloola Cove for future development.

Interest in the suburb is coming from a range of areas, he said.

FAMILY LIFESTYLE: Cooloola Cove's Nev and Win Davies, who have previously won The Gympie Times Christmas lights competition. Renee Albrecht

Investors make up 30% of the market in Cooloola Cove, whether its large scale investors on the hunt for untouched land to run eco-friendly projects or those looking to capitalise on the cheap rental market that attracts long-term tenants.

Houses at Cooloola Cove are the ninth highest in terms of rental yield of dwellings of all types in the Gympie region, renting on average at $280 per week and giving an indicative rental yield of 5.1% in the past 12 months.

Retirees steal the majority of the market, Mr Downman said, echoing Tin Can Bay at about 65 % of the market.

Cooloola Cove has the highest median age in the Gympie region at 50 years old, behind Tin Can Bay's 58 years of age.

Those looking for an affordable sea change from Queensland's larger cities or interstate should find a home at Cooloola Cove, with a number of steady and growing sporting groups and clubs in the Cooloola Coast region delivering a sense of community.

Water sports, particularly estuary fishing, can fill the days, with room on the sizeable, flat blocks for caravans and boat storage.

Infrastructure in the form of a shopping complex, including supermarket, and proposed tavern are part of the attraction.