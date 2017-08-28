25°
News

Won't get more affordable than Cooloola Cove

Frances Klein
| 28th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
STUNNING: The spectacular Carlo Sandblow forms part of the Cooloola's coastline.
STUNNING: The spectacular Carlo Sandblow forms part of the Cooloola's coastline. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POSITIONED perfectly on the Cooloola Coast, Cooloola Cove is the suburb that boasts the most affordable coastal land anywhere on the east coast of Australia, according to local estate agents.

Outside Gympie and Southside, Cooloola Cove has the highest number of houses sold in the past 12 months - 77.

If you take into account the 2500 population, at a quarter of Gympie city's population and half of Southside's, the figures show large growth in the Coastal suburb.

While the market has levelled in the past 12 months, with no change to the median sale price, Cooloola Cove is still enjoying the spoils of a 11.1% increase in the past three years with a small 1.8% positive shift in the past three months signalling more movement.

At just under a 10 minute drive to the closest coastal water at Tin Can Bay, the properties are still very affordable, long-term developer and Gympie's The Property Shop Australia principal John David said.

"You'll go from Cairns to Pottsville without finding anything that price near the coast,” Mr David said.

The Cooloola Sandpatch looking south toward Noosa, on the left is Teewah Beach with Noosa Heads in the distance and on the right is Lake Cootharaba
The Cooloola Sandpatch looking south toward Noosa, on the left is Teewah Beach with Noosa Heads in the distance and on the right is Lake Cootharaba Craig Warhurst 0708090369c

Mr David said large, flat blocks are priced between $90,000 - $130,000 with a lot of land also available in 600-800sq m blocks.

Development of Cooloola Cove began in the late 1980s with the population increasing more than five-fold between 1991 and 2011 as large numbers of new homes were added to the area.

Century 21 By the Bay sales and marketing consultant Paul Downman said the potential for the suburb to expand more is considerable.

"Alongside 1200 completed homes in the region, Cooloola Cove has a lot of expansion potential compared to neighbouring areas on the Cooloola Coast,” Mr Downman said.

Given that neighbouring suburbs Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach are closer to reaching their maximum potential, investors will be likely casting their eyes on the potential of Cooloola Cove for future development.

Interest in the suburb is coming from a range of areas, he said.

FAMILY LIFESTYLE: Cooloola Cove&#39;s Nev and Win Davies, who have previously won The Gympie Times Christmas lights competition.
FAMILY LIFESTYLE: Cooloola Cove's Nev and Win Davies, who have previously won The Gympie Times Christmas lights competition. Renee Albrecht

Investors make up 30% of the market in Cooloola Cove, whether its large scale investors on the hunt for untouched land to run eco-friendly projects or those looking to capitalise on the cheap rental market that attracts long-term tenants.

Houses at Cooloola Cove are the ninth highest in terms of rental yield of dwellings of all types in the Gympie region, renting on average at $280 per week and giving an indicative rental yield of 5.1% in the past 12 months.

Retirees steal the majority of the market, Mr Downman said, echoing Tin Can Bay at about 65 % of the market.

Cooloola Cove has the highest median age in the Gympie region at 50 years old, behind Tin Can Bay's 58 years of age.

Those looking for an affordable sea change from Queensland's larger cities or interstate should find a home at Cooloola Cove, with a number of steady and growing sporting groups and clubs in the Cooloola Coast region delivering a sense of community.

Water sports, particularly estuary fishing, can fill the days, with room on the sizeable, flat blocks for caravans and boat storage.

Infrastructure in the form of a shopping complex, including supermarket, and proposed tavern are part of the attraction.

One year after opening, the Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre is proving to be as popular as it was 12 months ago.
One year after opening, the Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre is proving to be as popular as it was 12 months ago.
Gympie Times

Topics:  buyers market cooloola cove gympie region property guide real estate sold on suburb

Just In

Woman burned in Mary Valley hotel gas explosion

Woman burned in Mary Valley hotel gas explosion

Woman to be airlifted from hotel after accident.

Jess draws massive Muster crowd on Saturday night

A huge crowd gathered on the hill at the Muster Main Stage on Saturday night.

30,000 lucky patron enjoy 36th Gympie Muster

Were Rattler warning signs ignored?

A Gympie letter writer says the project to resurrect the Mary Valley Rattler (pictured here with Geoff Johanson and Brian Davis) has raised many questions which need to be answered.

Letter writer says questions must be asked about Rattler project.

One Nation wants better roads for Gympie

Gympie One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson (inset) said the Gympie region deserves better road care from the state.

Gympie candidate says people shouldn't have to 'put up with them'.

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CHANNEL Ten has been saved, with American broadcaster CBS Corporation inking a deal to buy the troubled network.

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

HUGE POTENTIAL

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Here's a great opportunity to develop and profit or just enjoy the quiet lifestyle with this unique piece of country. 25.6 acres (10.39ha) with DA approval to...

BRING THE HORSES!

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 GENUINE OFFERS...

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

SO CLOSE TO PARADISE

18 Palmer Street, Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000

We are proud to market this1854m2 of easterly facing land, walking distance to schools, shops and hotel in the tranquil township of Kin Kin. The land has a gentle...

ONE BLOCK OR TWO

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $175,000

This beautifully presented 1669m2 parcel of land situated in Noosa Hinterlands golden triangle with an easterly aspect has just become available for sale. This...

TOO GOOD TO MISS!!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $249,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

Why Tin Can Bay is not just a sleepy fishing village

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times

"We are attracting a wide range of buyers”

Gympie's property market on the cusp of doing something special

Infrastructure improvements like the Aquatic Centre are assisting the Gympie property market.

Gympie's property market is a puzzle

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.