Wondering what the work is at the aquatic centre?

Touch up works are being done at the aquatic centre in preparation for summer.

CRACKED concrete replacement and the installation of electronic gates are among work being done to the Gympie aquatic centre in preparation for the summer season.

Pool users have no doubt noticed the work which is being undertaken at the facility, which a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said is being done to ensure the facility is up to scratch.

Along with correcting the cracking concrete around the 50m pool, the flat concrete pads in the path between the car park and entry gates will be replaced due to defects, and the grass area between the 50m and leisure pools will also reshaped.

This should give better protection against flooding and severe weather events.

"With any new build or construction, inspections are carried out on a regular basis to ensure the facility is in line with the construction deliverables as per contract requirements,” she said.

"Work is then completed by the builder, similar to a warranty on a new home.”

The external pools are scheduled to be opened for the summer crowds on September 15, and there are number of works which are being done.

Electronic entry gates are also being installed to give pool regulars access without reporting to reception.

"Other minor works will be occurring over the coming weeks, for example the replacement of a roller door in the plant room,” she said.

"These may be ongoing beyond 15 September but will not impact on operations or the community's use of the facility.”