What Harry whispered before photo

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall with their newborn son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

A lip-reading expert has revealed the sweet words Prince Harry whispered to Meghan Markle and his son as they arrived in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle to proudly show their newborn to the world.

Just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to the media, Harry took charge of the family's arrival, gently telling his wife to "turn around" before looking at his new son and adoringly remarking, "he's so quiet", Tina Lannin told The Sun.

Cradling his newborn son in his arms, Harry looked at Meghan as the pair walked into the grand hall, and whispered "here we go" before beaming a wide grin at his wife.

Clearly smitten with his first born, he then spoke to his son, telling him he was "wonderful", before saying "thanks a lot", perhaps in gratitude for his good behaviour despite the attention.

Speaking to the cameras shortly after their arrival, Meghan referred to their new son as "the dream", confirmed Baby Sussex has the "sweetest temperament" and gushed she had "the best two guys in the world"

Harry joked that he "already has facial hair" just like his father.

Meghan, 37, gave birth to their son in the early hours of Monday morning at The Portland Hospital in London and was a week overdue.

New mum Meghan said the couple’s firstborn had the ‘sweetest temperament’. Picture: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The new Sussex family trio were then quickly back home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor alongside Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who is said to be staying with them.

Announcing the news to the world, a beaming Harry said: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.

Meghan said motherhood was ‘magic’ and said she had ‘the two best guys in the world’. Picture: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The Duke of Sussex, who was present for the birth, added: "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.

"And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing.

"But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.