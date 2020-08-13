Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A family is “deeply distressed” after the death of a 29-year-old man in a crash. His girlfriend is believed to have been following his car before it flipped.
A family is “deeply distressed” after the death of a 29-year-old man in a crash. His girlfriend is believed to have been following his car before it flipped.
News

‘A wonderful and giving man’: Mum’s grief for crash victim

by Pete Martinelli
13th Aug 2020 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bayview Heights man killed in a tragic crash has been remembered as a "wonderful young man."
Sam Hendry, 29, died on Wednesday afternoon when his white Mazda 3 rolled over on the Captain Cook Highway at Kewarra Beach while driving south toward Cairns.

"Sam was a wonderful and giving young man who has been snatched from us in the prime of his life," his mother Jane Hendry said.

"My family is devastated."

Sam Hendry has been remembered as a “wonderful, giving young man”.
Sam Hendry has been remembered as a “wonderful, giving young man”.

Mr Hendry's family have declined to comment further on the accident.

Cairns police have appealed for witnesses to the crash that claimed Mr Hendry.

Sergeant Scott Ezard of the Forensic Crash Unit said speed may have been a factor in the incident.

Sam Hendry, 29, was killed in a fatal rollover near the Kewarra Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway. PICTURE: Pete Martinelli.
Sam Hendry, 29, was killed in a fatal rollover near the Kewarra Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway. PICTURE: Pete Martinelli.

It is understood that Mr Hendry's girlfriend was following his car at the time of the rollover.

Ms Hendry arrived at the scene shortly after.

The pair had been returning to Bayview Heights from Clifton Beach.

"The message here is that people need to drive to the road conditions," Sgt Ezard said.

Originally published as 'Wonderful, giving man': Mum's grief for crash victim

kewarra beach crash road toll sam hendry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care residents stay connected with $3K COVID donation

        Premium Content Aged care residents stay connected with $3K COVID donation

        News More than $3000 will go towards helping Gympie’s Cooinda community stay connected through the pandemic

        Star Wars brings a new hope for hamstrung Gympie Cinema

        Premium Content Star Wars brings a new hope for hamstrung Gympie Cinema

        News An old favourite returns to local screens this weekend as COVID causes another...

        Gympie to share in $36.8m to prepare, recover from bushfires

        Premium Content Gympie to share in $36.8m to prepare, recover from bushfires

        News Gympie council invited to apply for up to $5m for local initiatives to build...

        Woman in 30s airlifted after Gunalda tractor incident

        Premium Content Woman in 30s airlifted after Gunalda tractor incident

        News The woman aged in her 30s has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University...