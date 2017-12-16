Women's Sunshine Coast rugby league comp gathers interest

WOMEN'S LEAGUE: A Sunshine Coast women's rugby league competition is in the planning. Caitlin Moran (pictured) playing for Australia.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League Sunshine Coast has been working with stake- holders to set up a locally based and administered senior women's 2018 competition.

RLSC operations manager James Ward said setting up a senior women's competition was logical.

"The initiation of serious planning around a locally based women's competition was always going to happen,” Ward said.

There are two local teams, Beerwah and Caboolture, playing in Brisbane Women's Rugby League.

Ward said both clubs liked the option to play in a Sunshine Coast competition, and would likely attract players.

The planned local competition for 2018 could have six or more teams, with Beerwah, Caboolture, Kawana, Nambour, Noosa and Gympie showing interest.

Clubs are seeking staff and players to be involved.

"The response to the recent survey highlights that there are a number of women on our doorstep who will jump at the chance to play footy if it is offered locally,” Ward said.

"To make this competition a reality the players that have already expressed interest, and any others who want to be involved, need to contact a club and formally register as a player.”

Planning of the structure of competition has begun, a pre-season 9-a-side competition in February or March likely.

It is anticipated the competition proper with be aligned with the Division 1 Men's Competition, which will provide opportunities for the female game to be showcased as the exciting growth sport that it is.

For information, email James Ward (j.ward@qrl. com.au) or Amy Bock (amybock@hotmail.com)

To register for a team go to playnrl.com/register/