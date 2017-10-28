Women riders dominate Gympie Cup

IMPRESSIVE: Fasta Than Light charges home to win the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup.

IMPRESSIVE: Fasta Than Light charges home to win the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup. LEEROY TODD

"IT WAS anticipated.”

Those were the words from trainer Pat Duff after his 7-year-old gelding, Fasta Than Light, crossed the finish line to claim 1st place in the female jockey dominated 1600m Brown, Macauley and Warren Gympie Cup earlier today.

"I knew he would match the leaders, and Fasta (Than Light) took the field up and he had the track,” Duff said.

"I have to congratulate the jockey (Tasha Chambers) who rode him beautifully, and they truly deserve the credit.”

Owner Glenn Abbott said he was thrilled with the win.

"He (Fasta Than Light) has run a few good races recently, 3rd in Wondai on a heavy track, which had lots of rain on it,” he said.

"Then 4th in the Ipswich Cup.

"We have been with (trainer) Pat Duff for over 30 years and we had full trust in him and Fasta came through today like we knew he would.”

Abbott said the trust in his trainer paid off.

"Duff was at my wedding 30 years ago, we've never had a harsh word,” he said.

"We won the Gympie Cup last year, now this year, and we'll try and win it next year.”

2nd place was taken out by Glenthorn Avenue, which handed trainer Lindsay Anderson the Three Cups Gold Rush Challenge.

Renowned racing journalist Bart Sinclair earlier addressed a sold out luncheon at the Gympie Turf Club, held in the recently renovated Pavilion.

Sinclair said the importance of country racing is vital to the health of racing nation wide.

He was particularly impressed with the calibre of jockey on the day, and pointed out the female riders.

"Gympie is still a place jockeys come for a start, and that's important,” he said.

"It's great to see how many women are racing here, the female jockeys outnumber the men here today.

"If we didn't have women in racing, we simply wouldn't have racing.”

Both 1st, 2nd and 3rd place of the BMW Gympie Cup were ridden by female jockeys.

"It's down to their work ethic, and they've got a particular kindness to their horses which can't be underestimated,” Sinclair said.

"If we didn't have them, it wouldn't be possible.”

He held strong praise for the Gympie Turf Club in particular.

"The club here has put on a terrific race day,” he said.

"These facilities are great. They've got terrific appeal.

"I'm very impressed with what they've done here.

"I honestly don't know what they could do better, or improve upon.

Sinclair said he knows the sandy track is not everyone's cup of tea but there is a place for it in racing.

"There's a lot of history here, some great trainers and jockeys came out of here, right here,” he said.

"Country racing is vitally important to racing as a whole.

"What happens here affects the product at the top.”

State member for Gympie Tony Perrett agreed with the importance of country racing.

"It is a key economic driver, it's enormously important” he said.

"Country racing provides benefits right from the bottom to the top.

"Whether it is the product on show here, the crowd participating, right down to the people who provide the feed for the horses.”