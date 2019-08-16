Women punching above their weight in Gympie sport this week

HAPPY Friday everyone!

I hope you have been keeping warm - the wind and cold weather has been terrible.

The year is going by so quickly, I hope you all have your Akubra's and cowboys boots ready for the Gympie Muster next week.

As we start counting down the days, there is plenty of riveting local sport around the grounds to tide you over.

The biggest race day of the Gympie calendar - the Nolan Muster Cup Day - is tomorrow.

Nolan Muster Cup - Shirley Hoang,Tom Briggs, Hayden Powell Troy Jegers

The race fields are the best they've ever been, organisers say, and if you are planning on having a punt: here is everything you need to know.

In rugby union the James Nash and St Pat's rivalry was ignited when the two clashed for the under-14 girls round 4 of the Sunshine Coast Secondary Schools Rugby Union competition in Gympie on Wednesday.

There was a real build up to the game and it really did live up to the expectation with a decent crowd and vocal supporters.

St Patricks VS James Nash - Zoe Bleyveld Troy Jegers

Gympie's youngest golf protege Rebecca O'Neill has her sights set on a professional career and after competing on the international stage she is well on her way.

Golf - Rebecca O'Neill. Bec Singh

Gympie's state champs will have a biggest stage to showcase their skills when they head to Bundaberg for the Wide Bay Trials in September.

Age champions. Frances Klein

Rugby union grand final promo photo with USC's Rawiri Wilson and Caloundra's Mitch Platt. Patrick Woods

And last but not least, it is grand finals time in Sunshine Coast rugby union competition and in exciting new coverage - The Gympie Times will be live streaming the matches from 10.30am on Saturday.

If that wasn't enough there is plenty happening across sports this weekend that The Gympie Times will be covering... so if you spot us at any events, make sure you say hello.

Cheers everyone!