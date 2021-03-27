Women only: Free exercise program to start up in Gympie

Move for Women will start up in Gympie next month. Pic Jamie Hanson

Move for Women will start up in Gympie next month. Pic Jamie Hanson

Move with Women, a free group exercise program for women over 18 of all fitness levels and backgrounds is kicking off in Gympie next month.

The program involves a one-hour group exercise session every week for nine weeks, with an additional 30 minute health education session every fortnight. It is being rolled out across NSW, ACT and QLD.

This fun, social and motivating program incorporates many of the factors that contribute to women’s health – exercise sessions, tips to eating healthy, techniques to relieve stress and anxiety, and an opportunity to connect with other women.

The program is delivered in a safe, non-judgemental and comfortable setting, by qualified exercise physiologists who have experience working with groups of women in all different stages of life.

Move With Women is starting in Gympie in April.

Participants that register for Move with Women receive:

· 1:1 consultation and goal setting with an Exercise Physiologist

· Nine one-hour group exercise classes suitable to their fitness level

· Move with Women Participant Booklet which includes fun activities and health information for women

· Resistance band to use during the program and on the exercise journey afterwards

· Final assessment, wrap up and plans for the future catch up with an Exercise Physiologist

· The opportunity to meet new people, create friendships and connect with other women

The Gympie program details are as follows:

WHERE: Zane Day Therapy Centre, 2 Cooinda St Gympie

WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10.30am

HOW: Register for the program by visiting movewithwomen.com.au/classes or call 1800 328 951.