Gympie Times General Manager Tracey McKean and Editor Shelley Strachan.
Women of Gympie region, it is time to step up to the plate

Shelley Strachan
29th May 2018 12:29 PM
A NEW management committee for the Gympie RSL Club will be elected at the club's annual general meeting this weekend.

READ MORE: Rift disappears as united Gympie RSL welcomes new era.

POWER 11: Eleven women of power and influence in the Gympie region

POWER 11: Eleven men of power and influence in the Gympie region

A united club and sub-branch made a pledge to move into the future together last month, declaring a unified vision and a new era of co-operation that would benefit our community, and better serve its service members, war widows and Legacy.

The Gympie Times received information this week that more than half the members of the Gympie RSL Club are women.

I strongly hope some of those women step up to the plate on Sunday and nominate for positions on the management committee. It's time, ladies.

It is not always easy to put yourself out there, I understand that. I also understand how incredibly busy life is.

But we live in a region where not one of our civic leaders is female, unless we count Deb Frecklington over in Nanango.

Without taking away from the efforts and merits of our local politicians and councillors, I have to say this is far from ideal.

Women offer a different and valuable perspective. They make up half our community and are grossly under-represented in leadership roles.

I sincerely hope that after this weekend we at least have some women on the RSL Club board.

Gympie Times

