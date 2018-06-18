'Women make everything happen and should get recognition'

FOR THE WOMEN: Sam Franks, Hayden and Matt Moessinger and Tim Wyvill ready for the Devils Garden Party Ladies Day.

THE Gympie Devils will be recognising the important role of the women with their Garden Party Ladies Day.

Devils player Hayden Moessinger said the club should acknowledge the contribution women have made to rugby league.

"They are usually the ones that look after the canteen and gates. The women make everything happen and it is important they get the recognition,” he said.

"Hopefully we get a bit of a crowd with everyone bringing their friends down and make a day out of it and support the club.

"It has been a tough season for us and the more support we have the better.”

Donations on the day will be going to Erin House, which is a women's refuge offering secure accommodation for women and their dependents who have experienced domestic and family violence.

"Anyway the club can help out is important,” Moessinger said.

"We will try our best and do these things to make people's lives easier.”

The Ladies Committee as part of the Devils will be focusing on making the day a success.

Head of the committee Leigh Harney, Jo Dodt, Estelle Cummings, Shirlene Brennan, Helena English, Neridah Hillcoat, Kathy Walker and Michelle Groundwater are the women working behind the scenes.

There will be a marquee, raffles, the players jerseys will be auction after the game and there will be a calcutta.

"The calcutta is worked around the 17 players. You choose a number, buy however many tickets and then you draw a number and that is your player for the game,” Harney said.

"If your player scores some tries or kicks a goal you will win some money.”

The day will start at 1pm on Saturday, June 30 at Albert Park, it is $25 per person with free entry to the Devils game. Tickets will be available online at gympiedevilsladiesday.eventbrite.com.au or Karinya Florist, Mary St.