A woman has been fined after getting in a fight with another woman at Bowen court house.
Crime

'Chance encounter': Women in courthouse brawl

by Monique Preston
20th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
A WOMAN who got in a fight with another woman at the Bowen courthouse and who was caught drug driving on a separate occasion has been fined $1200.

Talia Louise Bell, 39, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to committing a public nuisance offence, driving while a relevant drug is present in her saliva and failure to appear in court in accordance with an undertaking.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court methamphetamines were detected in Bell's saliva when she was drug tested by police while driving on Christison St in Bowen at 10.20am on September 17 last year.

The court was also told how police were called to a fight between Bell and another woman in the Bowen Courthouse at 9.20am on December 4 last year.

Sgt Myors said the court's police liaison officer had to break the fight apart.

She said the pair had started arguing over "historical issues" before the fight became physical.

The court also heard Bell failed to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 11 last year.

Bell's solicitor Rosemary Varley said her client had had "previous issues" with the other woman at the court house.

"It was a chance encounter," she said.

"Ordinarily she stays away from that person."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Bell $500 for the public nuisance at the court, $600 for the drug driving and $100 for failing to appear in court.

Bell's licence was also disqualified for four months on the drug driving charge.

