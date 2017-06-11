24°
Women glide into new challenge

scott kovacevic
| 11th Jun 2017 4:05 PM
Janet Neisler settles into a glider's cockpit.
Janet Neisler settles into a glider's cockpit. Scott Kovacevic

STEPPING into her first glider at age 67, Janet Neisler found an entirely new challenge in her lifelong passion.

Having dreamed of being an aviator ever since she was a little girl, Ms Neisler said there was a freedom and challenge in gliding which she did not find in more than 40 years of flying powered aircraft.

"Powered aircraft you just go from A to B and burn a big hole in your pocket,” she said.

Ms Neisler is one of four female members of the Gympie Gliding Club, which brought their passion for aviation to Bunnings today as part of a membership drive.

With so much experience flying more conventional small aircraft, she said her first experience in a glider was "extra strange”.

"I found the most difficult part was to be in a glider being towed by a powered aircraft,” she said.

Towing is not the only way of getting the light aircraft into the air, though.

Based at the Kybong Airport, the club predominately uses winch launching - a system which uses about 1.6km or rope to propel the aircraft into the air like a kite.

While it is a very quick way to get 450m into the air, the real challenge then comes in finding the thermal drafts which allow you to stay there and undertake long flights.

Tali Grace and Trevor Burke of the Gympie Gliding Club.
Tali Grace and Trevor Burke of the Gympie Gliding Club. Scott Kovacevic

Tali Grace travels 45 minutes from the Sunshine Coast for the chance to take to the skies, but its a dedication she feels is worth it.

"I love being airborne and seeing the world spread out underneath, and just the feel of the air,” Ms Grace said.

"To me that's one of the best sensations.”

Hoping to one day earn a living piloting small craft in rural areas, Ms Grace said she was not bothered by the low number of women in aviation.

In fact, the biggest reaction was often found from outside the industry.

"It's more of the public reaction of 'oh, you do that. That's weird',” she said.

Of course, Ms Grace is not one to adhere to stereotypes anyway.

"I do lawn mowing and maintenance and stuff like that as my job,” she said.

"I'm, already outside the box.”

And despite the low number of women in the club there was never any problem with joining.

"The guys are fantastic, they look after you,” she said.

Topics:  aircraft aviation gliding kybong airport

