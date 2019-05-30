Women baffled by identical freckles

Women are sharing photos of the identical ‘magical’ freckle they all have on their wrists.

Women are sharing photos of the identical ‘magical’ freckle they all have on their wrists.

Do you have a freckle in the centre of your wrist?

It's easy to miss, and could be hiding under your watch strap, but Twitter has erupted with thousands of women sharing pictures of their identical brown spots, The Sun reports.

Freckles are formed when there is a high deposit of melanin at one spot in the skin.

Exposure to sun activates the production of melanin, causing freckles to become darker, which is one theory as to why our wrists are such a hot spot. But the bizarre phenomenon has left many baffled.

Thousands of women have a dark spot in this exact same spot — do you?

Baffled women are taking to Twitter to show off their wrist freckles. Picture: Twitter

This area of the skin catches a lot of sunlight and is often hit even when wearing long sleeves, if your top is slightly pulled up.

Genes also play a part, with freckles being much more obvious in people with light skin, and some people simply not having any.

Women were baffled to find so many people had a freckle in the exact same spot as them - tweeting: "I'm scared" and "what does it mean?!!"

Other ladies wrote: "So this wrist freckle thing? I have one on both wrists. Omg."

While one lass thought the entire thing was a myth - until she removed her jewellery.

She wrote: "I was like nah but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch".

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission