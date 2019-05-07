Women and child in Bells Bridge crash

TWO women and a young child were involved in a two-car crash at Bell's Bridge north of Gympie this afternoon.

The three patients; who included a preschool-aged girl were assessed at the scene, but only one woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She was in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Paramedics had been called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at 2.20pm, which had caused traffic delays on the highway.

Traffic was now moving slowly.