Women 25-44 the new front in Gympie war on unemployment

A NEW program coming to Gympie is specifically aimed at finding jobs for women aged 25 to 44.

United Synergies is waging war on unemployment with a new program on offer assisting women aged 25-44 to enter the workforce.

The program will also be available in Maroochydore and Caboolture from Monday, April 23.

The United Synergies Army is a free ten week course providing participants training and mentoring to help them a gain a vocational Certificate II qualification and all the practical skills to be job ready.

Program Service Lead Kim Dawson said the program had been designed to help women who may have been absent from the workforce due to family commitments or personal circumstances.

"The United Synergies Army provides a practical solution for women to gain a qualification during school hours and to be supported with pursuing employment opportunities and further training that will enable them to achieve their goals.

"The program has been designed not only to result in an accredited qualification for the participant but also to support their personal development and well being, focusing on self-care, overcoming personal barriers and the development of employability skills, self-esteem, assertiveness and resilience,” said Kim.

Participants have the option to study for a Certificate II in Hospitality or Business at Maroochydore and Gympie and between Community Services or Business in Caboolture.

In addition, the program includes assistance developing practical skills such as resume writing and interview techniques, work experience opportunities and job mentoring, and one day a week devoted to participants' health and well being including yoga and fitness activities, healthy eating plans and personal well being.

The course will run during term times from 9am to 2pm daily, starting in line with School term 2 on Monday, 23 April and will be available for four consecutive terms.

The ten week course has been funded and supported by the Queensland Government through its Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

To find out more and to sign-up to the program visit www.unitedsynergies.com.au, email usarmy@unitedsynergies.com.au or call the United Synergies head office on 07 5442 4277 to ask for your local course facilitator's details.