Teenage thug slashes woman throat and stomps on boy's head

A HORRIFIC ambush which left a woman suffering a slashed throat at the hands of a child with a box cutter has been labelled "particularly concerning" by a Cairns Judge.

The luke warm comments were made during the sentencing of the now 15 year old youth in Cairns District Court.

The child, of a community near Innisfail, was 14 when he lashed out at the woman after a verbal altercation on May 23.

The crown alleged the boy entered an alleyway between a Bruce Highway business were the woman, 47, was walking.

After cutting the woman, he kicked her and ran away.

Sheridan Shaw, acting for the crown, told the court the shocking act was unusual for a juvenile.

"Children do not usually commit these type of offences," Ms Shaw said.

"It is of a level of seriousness committed on a stranger that it requires nothing less than a sentence of detention."

The court heard the youth had spent 182 days in custody - itself significant in a juvenile justice system that regards custody as a punishment of "last resort", imposed for the shortest possible time.

"I am concerned that you think the courts will give you a slap on the wrist ... that you shift the blame to other people," Judge Dean Morzone said.

"If you keep this up while you are an adult it is a whole different story.

"It is particularly concerning that you cut a woman's throat; it could have been much worse."

The wounding followed an equally horrific assault on a younger child a month earlier when the boy chased down another child, 13, on the Geraldton Bridge at 3.30pm.

"You stomped his head, neck and ribs," Judge Morzone said.

The boy was arrested after box cutter assault.

James Sheridan, defending, said his client had a "normalised" view of violence after a traumatic childhood.

"His dysfunction is extremely high," Mr Sheridan said, referring to reports of "Excessive violence inflicted upon him by his father."

He recommended a lengthy period of probation be imposed due to the challenges of rehabilitating the defendant given his history.

The child pleaded guilty to seven charges including break and enter, stealing, wilful damage, assault and unlawful wounding.

Judge Morzone declared that the youth's detention, while significant for a child, was justified given his crime's violence.

"There is no other sentence appropriate in the circumstances," Judge Morzone said.

He sentenced the defendant to time served and two years of probation.