Woman’s road side escape from alleged rapist

A WOMAN leapt from a moving car to escape her alleged rapist, a court heard.

After enduring a drive allegedly fraught with physical and sexual abuse, the woman managed to unlock the rear door of the moving vehicle and ran to a nearby shop in Yungaburra, where she begged for sanctuary against her alleged rapist.

Cairns District Court this week heard Sam Pearson was driving the car to Atherton on April 7 last year and repeatedly punched the woman while she cowered in the passenger seat. He has pleaded not guilty to rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

Crown Prosecutor Nicole Friedewald told the court the pair was driving to the Tablelands after Mr Pearson sent the woman a string of abusive messages.

The physical assaults allegedly began in earnest after they pulled into a service station.

"He punched her in the side of the face," Ms Friedewald said. She told the court the defendant digitally raped the woman before she was able to escape from the back seat.

The trial continues.