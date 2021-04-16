Menu
Woman’s meddling during man’s arrest gets her in strife

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 12:05 AM
A 21-year-old Calico Creek woman who hindered police officers’ efforts to arrest her partner outside a popular Gympie hotel has been fined for her interference.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Tailyce Jamie Calman was at the Queenslander Hotel on February 12 when the man she was with became violent outside the hotel, and banged his head against the glass of a nearby vehicle.

When police tried to subdue him, Calman refused to move away.

At one point when the man had collapsed into a sitting position, Calman was “almost standing on top of officers”, Gympie’s police prosecutor said.

“(Calman’s) actions delayed police getting a violent male off the streets,” he said.

Tailyce Calman’s interference stopped delayed officers’ efforts to subdue the man she was with, who was acting violently outside the Queenslander Hotel.
Tailyce Calman’s interference stopped delayed officers’ efforts to subdue the man she was with, who was acting violently outside the Queenslander Hotel.

The 21-year-old’s lawyer said Calman was remorseful for her behaviour which was driven by concern for her partner.

“She admits she got too close to police and made their job too difficult.”

Magistrate Graham Hillan accepted Calman’s guilty plea and after noting she had no criminal history, fined her $250 and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

