Woman’s ‘horrific’ injuries after being tortured by partner

A REPEAT domestic violence offender dragged his partner alongside his car by her hair, ran her over, choked her until she passed out, burnt her and threatened to set her on fire.

Maroochydore District Court today heard the partner of David Allan Gonsalves, 32, feared for her life on more than one occasion during the horrific attacks in July and August, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings described "six episodes of violence" where Gonsalves' partner was the subject of abuse.

He said a quarrel over pokies winnings at a Mango Hill tavern on August 18 escalated to a physical attack.

"She'd actually tried to get away twice and on the second occasion, he grabbed her by the hair and essentially lifted her up on her tippy toes before dragging her back to the car," Mr Cummings said.

He said the woman feared she was going to die as Gonsalves drove her to three locations around Beerwah before dropping her at her dad's house.

Mr Cummings said the woman took refuge in her sister's bed before trying to fight Gonsalves off her.

"Nonetheless he grabbed her by the throat … with his hands and choked her until she lost consciousness," he said.

"She doesn't remember anything until waking up after that but he told her after that he stopped after her eyes rolled back into her head."

The woman was again the subject of Gonsalves' abuse five days later when she recalled being punched in the face about 30 times.

She begged to be taken home but he drove her to a grave yard and asked that she hold a torch while he cleaned blood off the car.

Later in the evening, he held up an electric screwdriver asking "You want me to stab you with this? Do you? I'll give you something to cry about."

She attempted to jump out of the car, moving slowly at Birtinya.

"However he reached over and had hold of the complainant's hair so she was being dragged along the bitumen and receiving gravel rash," Mr Cummings said.

The car suddenly stopped as it collided with a wooden bollard causing Gonsalves to lose grip on her hair and she fell beside the car.

"Her right arm got stuck underneath the back wheel and she was screaming and crying and shouting for him to stop as her arm was stuck," Mr Cummings said.

"He continued to move the vehicle backwards and forwards trying to get it out of the garden bed and through that process her arm was underneath the spinning wheel."

The woman managed to get her arm free before running to a nearby unit to seek help.

The court heard her injuries included a dislocated arm, swelling, bruising, a split ear, burn marks and chipped teeth.

"She presented a horrific sight," Mr Cummings said.

Gonsalves today pleaded guilty to 31 charges including the domestic violence offences of torture, grievous bodily harm and choking.

He had been in custody for the offences for 1013 days.

The court heard he had spent more than eight years in jail for various offences including domestic violence and assault.

Judge Gary Long adjourned the matter to Friday when he will hear submissions from the defence barrister before sentencing Gonsalves.