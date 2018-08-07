Woman's foot crushed in Gold Nugget mishap

A 30-year-old woman was transported to the Gympie Hospital after having her foot run over earlier this morning.

A 30-year-old woman was transported to the Gympie Hospital after having her foot run over earlier this morning. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

A 30-year-old woman's foot was run-over by a car at the Gold Nugget Truck Stop, on the Bruce Highway this morning.

RELATED LINKS:

UPDATE: More details revealed in Gympie motorbike fatal

Beloved bus driver killed in Gympie crash

Truck crash closes Bruce Highway

The car had been travelling at low speeds when the incident occurred, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

"We're not sure if there's a breakage but that will be known later.”

The woman was transported to the Gympie Hospital just after 8:30am.