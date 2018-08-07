Menu
A 30-year-old woman was transported to the Gympie Hospital after having her foot run over earlier this morning.
Woman's foot crushed in Gold Nugget mishap

Philippe Coquerand
7th Aug 2018 9:20 AM

A 30-year-old woman's foot was run-over by a car at the Gold Nugget Truck Stop, on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The car had been travelling at low speeds when the incident occurred, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

"We're not sure if there's a breakage but that will be known later.”

The woman was transported to the Gympie Hospital just after 8:30am.

