Woman's face allegedly squeezed till her lips bled

Mr Burke was in "a disordered state with self-harm ideation,” the supreme court heard.

A MAN accused of flying into a violent, drunk, prolonged and jealous rage has been granted bail four months after allegedly attacking a woman.

The alleged offending happened in the Elliott Heads area near Bundaberg on March 30 this year.

Matthew Peter Burke, now 33, was with a woman at a tavern.

They were chatting with three men but Mr Burke afterwards "accused the complainant of wanting to sleep with the men", Justice John Bond told Brisbane Supreme Court.

Later, Mr Burke allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and throat. They went home separately.

At one point, the alleged victim said Mr Burke "grabbed her face very hard and squeezed it with enough force to cause her lips to bleed", Justice Bond added at Mr Burke's bail application on Wednesday.

The arguing continued, the court was told, when the woman saw Mr Burke sitting outside with a rifle.

He was accused of pointing the rifle at the woman's face, as well as placing his knee against her throat, applying pressure and making breathing difficult for her.

Mr Burke's barrister Andrew Hoare said an "undercurrent to the offending" involved drunkenness.

However, Mr Burke had now been in custody and away from booze for 125 days.

Mr Hoare said witnesses had claimed to have seen Mr Burke grab the woman "by the neck" at a hotel before she pulled herself away.

The court heard medical evidence showed bruising around the woman's left collarbone, and the inference would be his client caused this bruising.

At the time of the alleged offending, Mr Burke was in "a disordered state with self-harm ideation," Mr Hoare said.

He said booze seemed to escalate Mr Burke's "destructive behaviour" towards people.

Among bail conditions were a curfew and an order Mr Burke avoid going within 20km of Bundaberg police station.

Mr Burke had a "potential employer" in the forestry business willing to give him work, the defence barrister said.

He had no relevant criminal history.

Mr Burke was bailed to a Gympie address and would have to report by phone to local police daily.

Justice Bond told Crown Prosecutor Victoria Adams and Mr Bourke that the multiple bail conditions should lessen the risk of him harming himself or others.

Mr Burke was also banned from consuming intoxicating drugs and alcohol.

"The risk exists when [Burke] is not sober," Justice Bond said.

Mr Burke had already appeared in Bundaberg District Court on July 6, when he was remanded to the magistrates court on November 24.

He faces eight charges including assault, threatening violence, weapons offences, and a count of choking, strangling or suffocating. -NewsRegional