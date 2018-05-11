Woman's car close to tipping off Bruce Highway
A WOMAN rang police in a distressed state last night when her car veered off the Bruce Highway at Monkland and stopped, dangling over an embankment.
A Gympie police spokesman said the car, which was heading south just before the Fox Glen Hotel, was at a 45 degree angle and was thought to be in danger of rolling off the side of the road that leads down to the Mary River.
MORE GYMPIE CRASH SURVIVAL STORIES:
- SEPT 2017: Car shoots 60m into Mary River, man found lying on bank
- JULY 2017: Gympie youngsters' car rolls 15m down embankment
- APRIL 2018: Close call as P-plater flips near mountain edge
Emergency service officers and tow truck operators assisted the woman and removed the car, whule traffic was diverted through Inglewood Rd.
The woman was uninjured in the incident.