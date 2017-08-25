Woman's car bounces off the back of logging truck

A COOLOOLA Cove woman has miraculously walked away from a crash with a fully-loaded logging truck this morning after being bounced off its back wheels.

Gympie police sergeant Jon Roche said the 61-year-old woman, who was travelling towards Gympie, clipped the oncoming mover just west of Coondoo Bridge on Tin Can Bay Rd this morning.

Her Ford Falcon sedan hit the truck's large cab wheels, shredding the tyre from her front wheel rim before sending her bouncing on the truck's trailer tyres at least twice and shooting her back onto the side of the road.

The truck was fully laden when the vehicles collided, police said.

Emergency service officers could not believe her uninjured escape- suggesting she she should consider buying a lottery ticket.

"It could have been a very different story,” Sgt Roche said.

The woman was uninjured but shaken and was taken by paramedics to Gympie where she had already been heading for a medical appointment.