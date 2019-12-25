Woman’s brutally real bikini photo

It's summertime and that means there's going to be plenty of perfect bikini bodies flooding social media - but one woman wants to remind you that Instagram doesn't equal reality.

Sarah Davidson (nee Holloway), owner of Matcha Maiden and a Melbourne-based influencer, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of photos of herself in a bikini.

The first picture showed Sarah posing up a storm by a pool, hair perfectly tousled and makeup on.

But the next photos showed Sarah looking much more relatable with no makeup and her hair in a bun as she sunbaked in a garden alongside a dog.

"How I sometimes look in swimmers vs how I mostly look in swimmers," Sarah captioned the photos.

She explained that she had been "reflecting on how harshly we compare our 90 per cent of the time to other people's 10 per cent of the time".

"It's so important to keep a grasp on perspective and be kind to yourself in this crazy landscape we find ourselves in," Sarah wrote.

Sarah's post struck a chord with her followers, who praised her for sharing the candid photos and pointing out that she looked beautiful in all the shots.

"You are divine. Always keeping it real. So inspiring. Shine on, darling heart," one person commented.

"You are the freakin best, thanks for bein real," one wrote, while another added: "Love your honesty we need more women like yourself."

'LIVE IN THE MOMENT': MODEL'S UPLIFTING BIKINI MESSAGE

Sarah isn't the only influencer sharing inspirational messages in time for the summer holidays, with Perth model Kate Wasley encouraging women to not worry about how they look on vacation.

She shared a series of pictures from a beach trip she took a few years back of herself in a bikini.

In the caption, the Perth-based model revealed she had been unhappy with how she looked at the time of the pictures.

"I remember looking at these photos when they were first taken and thinking I wish I had of worked out harder before this trip," she wrote on her Instagram post.

But with hindsight, Kate said she felt very differently about the photos and wished she hadn't been as hard on herself.

"Looking back now I think DAMN GIRL you were looking finnnne, as if you wasted your energy worrying about your body & not indulging on this holiday cause you were self conscious," she wrote.

Kate said the photos now acted as a reminder not to be too hard on herself, as she would most certainly regret it further down the track.

The photos have inspired Kate to be more "in the moment" and have fun, rather than worrying about how she looks.

"For 2020 I'm making a conscious effort to live in the moment and enjoy it and the last thing that's going to hold me back is the fear of what other people think of my body," Kate wrote.

Wasley's post struck a chord with her followers, who praised her message - as well as how gorgeous she looked.

"And first thing I thought when (I) saw the pic was: damn girl, you look so good," one person wrote.

"Here's to living every moment!!!!" another commented, while a follower added: "You look great then and now."