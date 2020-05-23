Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council draws four complaints in less than month

        premium_icon New council draws four complaints in less than month

        News State watchdog asked to deal with multiple conflict of interest allegations

        Council’s car perks under the microscope

        premium_icon Council’s car perks under the microscope

        News Calls for Gympie council to ‘claim mileage like the rest of us’

        Gympie business’ facebook comp for Gympie sport clubs

        premium_icon Gympie business’ facebook comp for Gympie sport clubs

        News ‘The Facebook competition gives everyone a chance to throw their favourite club...

        Beenham Valley Rd: Kirra’s story becomes an Australian Story

        premium_icon Beenham Valley Rd: Kirra’s story becomes an Australian Story

        News ‘I just never imagined a year ago when we first started this podcast that it would...