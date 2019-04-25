Woman slams brutal restaurant rules

The rambling note warns parents should take screaming children out of the restaurant. Picture: Andrew Price

A WOMAN has revealed her anger at a restaurant's list of rules for children, including they must "stay seated" and be served from plastic plates.

The Mediterranean restaurant in Llandudno, North Wales, warns customers if youngsters "cannot be stopped from disturbing" visitors they'll be thrown out.

A rambling list of rules is printed on the menu, which states: "Customers do not come to listen to screaming children."

It tells parents their children must be seated at all times, escorted to the toilet and served off plastic plates - because porcelain plates are "too hot".

The note says kids are "the sole responsibility of their guardian", adding: "We will not be held responsible for your children if they are hurt in the restaurant because they are not being looked after."

Under a section simply titled "Screaming/Crying Children" the note states management "love children in the restaurant" - but when they get in a strop it "does upset our other customers".

It continues: "We ask in the most politest way possible, please if your child is crying/screaming, please take them out of the restaurant until they've calmed down."

The bizarre note concludes: "If a child cannot be stopped from disturbing other diners we will unfortunately have to ask you to leave the restaurant, which we really would hate to do.

"I know it would offend and we'd hate that too."

The restaurant's rules were posted online by Helen Hyland, 52, who was on holiday in the seaside Welsh resort town.

Helen, a charity fundraising manager from Stirling, Scotland, said: "I always remember Mediterranean restaurants encouraging and welcoming children.

"But this one was in Wales, and they clearly have a different take on things there."

PARENTS PUT OUT

Parents have hit out at the policy, which restaurant bosses say they put in place after receiving complaints.

Mum-of-one Jo Huggins, 36, raged: "Taking kids to a restaurant can be stressful enough without the threat of being turfed out for upsetting someone.

"They should be encouraging kids not to cry by making it as child-friendly as possible.

"What if there was a disabled child who was upset - would they kick them out?"

But others supported the rules, with Jane Evans of Conwy, North Wales, saying: "There is nothing worse than being out on a nice quiet evening and some rowdy kids ruining it for everyone.

"Parents need to understand if you can't control your kids then you shouldn't take them out, I wish all diners did the same."

The boss of the restaurant, who declined to give her name, said: "We have not had one single complaint about this, and it has been in the menu for 10 years.

"I think it is ridiculous that anyone could have a problem with this. I don't understand.

"We are walking around with hot food. Children have to be seated."

