Woman yells abuse at witnesses after Bruce Highway crash

A WOMAN has been filmed yelling abuse at witnesses attempting to help her after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway yesterday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel of a Nissan Patrol travelling northbound on the highway at Elimbah when she clipped a white jeep causing it to cross into oncoming southbound traffic just before midday.

The male driver of the jeep had to be cut out of his car and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The man sustained a skull fracture, and remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital overnight.

The woman's car came to a stop in the middle of the highway's median strip but when witnesses stopped to help she became agitated and started yelling at them.

"Get the f***away … look at what you've f***ing done you idiot," she said to a man who approached her.

A woman involved in the crash screamed abuse at onlookers. Picture: Paul Dossetto/Facebook

Another witness can be heard telling the man to "just leave her".

The woman was also taken to hospital suffering some minor spinal injuries.

Several witnesses allegedly called police a short time before the crash to report seeing the woman's car allegedly "zigzagging" on the highway.

"She pulled over into the right hand shoulder and passed us at a great speed and from there on I witnessed her driving quite erratically for the next three or four minutes," witness Paul Dossetto said.

Mr Dossetto said the woman's alleged driving was the "most frightening" he had ever seen.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

The Courier-Mail understands drug and alcohol testing will be conducted as police consider laying charges against the woman.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the crash or of either car in the lead up to the incident contact police.