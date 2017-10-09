32°
News

Woman yells abuse at witnesses after Bruce Highway crash

by Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail

A WOMAN has been filmed yelling abuse at witnesses attempting to help her after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway yesterday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel of a Nissan Patrol travelling northbound on the highway at Elimbah when she clipped a white jeep causing it to cross into oncoming southbound traffic just before midday.

The male driver of the jeep had to be cut out of his car and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The man sustained a skull fracture, and remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital overnight.

The woman's car came to a stop in the middle of the highway's median strip but when witnesses stopped to help she became agitated and started yelling at them.

"Get the f***away … look at what you've f***ing done you idiot," she said to a man who approached her.

A woman involved in the crash screamed abuse at onlookers. Picture: Paul Dossetto/Facebook
A woman involved in the crash screamed abuse at onlookers. Picture: Paul Dossetto/Facebook

Another witness can be heard telling the man to "just leave her".

The woman was also taken to hospital suffering some minor spinal injuries.

Several witnesses allegedly called police a short time before the crash to report seeing the woman's car allegedly "zigzagging" on the highway.

"She pulled over into the right hand shoulder and passed us at a great speed and from there on I witnessed her driving quite erratically for the next three or four minutes," witness Paul Dossetto said.

Mr Dossetto said the woman's alleged driving was the "most frightening" he had ever seen.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

The Courier-Mail understands drug and alcohol testing will be conducted as police consider laying charges against the woman.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the crash or of either car in the lead up to the incident contact police.

Related Items

Topics:  abuse bruce highway crash editors picks queensland police

News Corp Australia
Attention Gympie ute drivers, please take better care of your dogs

Attention Gympie ute drivers, please take better care of your...

Concerned residents contact RSPCA after witnessing dogs left on the back of utes in the region without restraint, or without shade and water

15,600 jobs lost in retail in regional Queensland

Empty stores are a common sight in towns and cities around the state as belt-tightening by consumers, high overheads, competition from big national chains and new technology all take their toll. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Empty stores are a common sight in towns

Looking back on a decade of excellence

Michael Caton leads the room in a rendition of 'Heart of Gold'.

10 years on, the Heart of Gold crew looks back fondly

Thick and fast: Snakes hitting Gympie region

SNAKES ALIVE: This red-bellied black snake took a shine to the underside of a Gympie washing machine last week.

'Five to six foot has been common in the Gympie region.'

Local Partners