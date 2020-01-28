Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

Carlie Walker
by
28th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been winched to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30 yesterday.

It's believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush Sunday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated. 

The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter. 

The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health. 

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital. 

More Stories

Show More
forest maryborough racq lifeflight
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver ‘crossed double lines’ to avoid cops, court hears

        premium_icon Driver ‘crossed double lines’ to avoid cops, court hears

        News He stayed on the wrong side of the road going faster still before he “narrowly avoided” a crash.

        LGAQ attempt at pre-election brainwashing denounced

        premium_icon LGAQ attempt at pre-election brainwashing denounced

        News Has the LGAQ correctly assessed the mood toward Gympie council?

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days