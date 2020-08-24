Menu
The paramedic gets ready to be lowered down to help the woman.
The paramedic gets ready to be lowered down to help the woman.
Woman winched from mountain after fall

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Aug 2020 6:55 PM
A WOMAN has been winched to safety after falling while exploring a mountain west of Maryborough.

It's understood the woman, aged in her 40s, had been at a lookout at the top of Mount Walsh when she tripped and fell.

The incident happened about 9.30am on Sunday. 

Members of the group she was with immediately contacted emergency services.

A view of Mount Walsh.
A view of Mount Walsh.

The Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter was sent to the scene.

The crew located the woman and a paramedic was winched down.

She was assessed and treated for a head injury before both were winched back into the helicopter.

The woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

