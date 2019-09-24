Woman unsuccessfully tried to hide drugs in undies

The woman was busted with 890 grams of cannabis.

DUMPED on the loungeroom floor beside the television, two cryovac sealed plastic bags were quickly spotted by visiting police officers.

An Ipswich court heard the bags held 890g of marijuana

A woman at the Gailes house, Samantha Sielaff, told officers the drug was hers.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, 32-year-old Samantha Lea Sielaff, from Strathpine, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs Schedule 2 at Gailes on August 2 last year; possession of a knife in public in Banana St, Redland Bay on August 13; and failing to take care/precaution with a syringe/needle.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Sielaff had 11 pages of criminal history.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Sielaff's recent history included a sentence in the Caboolture court in April where she received a six-month jail term for drug possession, and an additional three months for failing to appear in court.

He said she was a passenger in a car in Fortitude Valley last October when police arrested the driver when stopped at red lights.

Sielaff was found with a small amount of marijuana in her handbag.

Then in March a car she was a passenger in was stopped by police at midnight on Bribie Island.

Unused clip seal bags were found in the car footwell.

Secreted in Sielaff's undies police found 9.5g of leafy green material she said was marijuana.

Officers also found a small quantity of a crystal substance, suboxone, and two seroquel tablets.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said the drug charge had originally been with the DPP but since returned to police.

He said Sielaff was now taking steps to address her issues and on medication.

He sought for her release on parole.

Mr Fowler sentenced Sielaff to 15 months' jail with immediate parole release.

She was fined $700 for the knife and needle offences.

For offending when on a suspended sentence, she received three months' jail, immediately suspended.