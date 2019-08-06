Woman in hospital under police guard after stabbing

A CASINO woman who was charged after a domestic-related violence stabbing has had her matter adjourned by the court until she has been released from the Intensive Care Unit at Lismore Base Hospital.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital for self-inflicted knife wounds on Saturday after police were called to a Hickey St address in Casino at 7.30pm on Saturday, and found a man suffering extensive knife wounds, Richmond Police District officers will allege.

"There they saw a man who had been stabbed several times with a knife to the upper arm, back, forehead, chest and shoulder," Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

"Police located a 46-year-old Casino woman nearby with a self-inflicted knife wound.

"She was placed under arrest and conveyed to Lismore Hospital for surgery, and is currently being guarded by police.

"She has been charged with wound with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and breach AVO."

The woman was represented in Lismore Local Court on Monday by solicitor Thomas Trembath, who requested for more time as she recovers from her injuries.

"She's in the ICU and I've spoken to the appropriate doctor, who says she won't be available for two days," Mr Trembath said.

"If she's discharged she might go to the psych ward."

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter until August 8 for mention and excused the accused if she is legally represented or still in hospital.

Mr Heilpern also requested she remains under police custody while in hospital or until she appears before the court.