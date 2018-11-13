Woman tries to find shady character in Gympie, strikes out

When this letter writer needed the help of a shady character in Gympie there was no-one to be found

When this letter writer needed the help of a shady character in Gympie there was no-one to be found Warren Lynam

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Yesterday, a young fellow locked his keys in his car.

In trying to help I looked around for a shady character to break in and retrieve them.

Not seeing anyone with the appearance of a crook, everyone has tatts these days, I just asked the nearest people.

There were nearly a dozen blokes of all ages and descriptions trying to work out how to open that locked ute.

It was then I realised that the Hell Town label is a furphy.

Not a criminal to be found!

Joan Plank,

Kilkivan