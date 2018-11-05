Woman treated after car hits cars, store display at Cooloola

UPDATE: A woman aged in her 60s has been treated on the scene by paramedics at Cooloola Cove after a car ploughed into other cars and a display out front of a discount store at the shopping centre earlier this morning.

The woman is reported to have received only minor injuries and to have declined transport in an ambulance.

What initially was reported to have been a car into a shop front at the Queen Elizabeth Drive shopping centre, is now known to be a car into another one or two cars, and subsequently into a display of merchandise out front of Gone Bonkers, a discount store at the centre.

The Gympie Times is still trying ascertain the extent of damage caused at the store, and to the three cars involved.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to what is believed to be a major incident at the Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre.

A car is reported to have ploughed into a shop front at the shopping centre at 48 Queen Elizabeth Drive.

It is unknown at this point if anybody has been injured in the incident, or how extensive the damage is.

Other early reports indicate a driver may have accidentally stomped on the accelerator and either driven into a car in front of it, pushing forward, or ploughed into merchandise on display out front of a shop at the centre.

More as reports come to hand and the situation is clarified.