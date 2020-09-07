Menu
A woman was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition after the car she was driving hit a tree early Monday morning.
News

Woman trapped in horror single car crash

Frances Klein
7th Sep 2020 9:31 AM
A WOMAN in her 60s was seriously injured when her car hit a tree on Neusavale and McIntyre Roads early this morning at Neusa Vale.

Paramedics treated the woman while she was trapped in her car for up to two hours from 5am as emergency service officers worked to free her, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

She had significant upper and lower limb injuries and was in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Map of where a woman crashed into a tree early Monday morning – resulting in serious injuries.
She was released from the car some time before 7.45am and flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two fire crews remained on the scene until 8am, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

