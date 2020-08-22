Woman trapped in her car after late night crash at Kin Kin

A woman became trapped in her vehicle after tumbling five metres down an embankment at Kin Kin last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at an undisclosed time a vehicle which had left the roadway and travelled approximately 5m down an embankment.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said firefighters were required on the scene to help extricate the woman, reportedly aged in her 30s, from her vehicle.

She was treated for chest and arm injuries before being taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, with critical care paramedics also on board.

The woman was reportedly in a stable condition.