Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook
News

Woman critical after fall from show ride

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Oct 2020 6:55 PM
A woman is being treated for critical injuries after reportedly falling several metres from a ride at the Cairns Showgrounds.

Multiple paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Scott and Severin St in Parramatta Park where a woman in her 30s sustained critical injuries.

The woman is believed to have fallen several metres from a "structure" at the Showfest event about 5.30pm, where she was then trapped.

The woman has since been freed by firefighters and is with paramedics.

Originally published as Woman trapped after fall from show ride

