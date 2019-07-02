Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cairns woman has claimed she did not realise it was illegal to possess cannabis. Picture: istock
A Cairns woman has claimed she did not realise it was illegal to possess cannabis. Picture: istock
Crime

Woman claims not knowing drugs were illegal after car bust

by Grace Mason
2nd Jul 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Cairns magistrate has questioned the odd explanation of a woman after she was found in a car with methylamphetamines and cannabis.

Bianca Jane Kelley, 41, was caught with small quantities of methylamphetamines and cannabis, along with a pipe and syringes after her car was pulled over last month.

She appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

Her solicitor Alan Watkins said she claimed she was "somewhat confused" about Queensland legislation in terms of drug possession and was not a regular drug user.

But Magistrate Joe Pinder questioned her explanation.

"You don't regularly use drugs, but you don't know that using cannabis is unlawful?" he said. "You've never read a newspaper?

"It's a little bit concerning that someone who is 41 doesn't know that possession of cannabis is unlawful."

Magistrate Pinder ordered Kelley to take part in a drug diversion program, gave her a $250 good behaviour bond and told her to "grow up and don't come back".

cannabis drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    Trial run in Mary St for beloved Gympie biz

    premium_icon Trial run in Mary St for beloved Gympie biz

    News This Gympie business will trail run operating out of a shop front in Mary Street.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court.

    CRASH UPDATE: Multiple injuries in chaotic Bruce Hwy pile-up

    premium_icon CRASH UPDATE: Multiple injuries in chaotic Bruce Hwy pile-up

    Breaking The Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions

    Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    premium_icon Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    News The 30-year-old singer qualified for the semis of the Talent Search