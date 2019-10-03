Menu
Krystal Graham outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court. Picture: AAP/David Mariuz.
Crime

Woman accused of stabbing murder of convicted killer

by Sean Fewster
3rd Oct 2019 10:15 PM
A WOMAN has been ordered to stand trial over accusations she murdered a convicted killer driver following his release from prison.

In the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday, Krystal Graham pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

She also pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter.

Previously, prosecutors have alleged Graham, 24, of Ingle Farm, stabbed Kain William Bowman once in the chest at Kilburn in July last year.

Kain William Bowman. Artwork: Tim Ide.
He subsequently died from his injuries .

In 2017, Bowman was jailed for at least two years and three months for running down and killing father-of-two Kieran Hayward.

Bowman, who has never held a driver's licence, killed Mr Hayward in front of his young children at Ingle Farm in August 2015.

On Thursday, Graham was remanded on continuing bail to face the Supreme Court in January, when a trial date will be set.

court kain william bowman krystal graham murder violence

