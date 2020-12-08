Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman will front court charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 16.
A woman will front court charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 16.
Crime

Woman to front court for alleged child sex crime

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
8th Dec 2020 1:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 22-YEAR-old woman has been arrested and is due to front court today after being charged in relation to having sex with a minor.

It will be alleged the woman travelled from interstate to Alice Springs and engaged in a sexual relationship with a young male during a period of time from October to early November.

The woman was arrested by detectives from the Southern Serious Crime division and charged with 12 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16.

She is scheduled to appear before Alice Springs Local Court.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Woman to front court for allegedly having sex with a minor

court crime sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

        Premium Content Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

        News Coast residents Gary and Ann Gillies ran towards the flames of a fiery Bruce Highway crash which ultimately cost two people their lives.

        Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

        Premium Content Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

        News LETTER: The value of our land as a natural refuge area cannot be compared to...

        UPDATE: Rain falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

        UPDATE: Rain falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

        News Fire crews are headed to Yidney Rocks

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites