Woman to be on ‘good behaviour’ after busted with drugs
A woman caught with cannabis in Gympie last month was put on a good behaviour bond in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
Karen-Lee Barker, 60, from Monkland, was charged with possessing the drug on January 6 in Gympie and pleaded guilty to the offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
She entered into the bond with a $150 recognisance for four months with the condition she attends drug assessment.
No conviction was recorded.