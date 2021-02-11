Menu
A Monkland woman was put on a good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to growing cannabis
Woman to be on ‘good behaviour’ after busted with drugs

Frances Klein
11th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
A woman caught with cannabis in Gympie last month was put on a good behaviour bond in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Karen-Lee Barker, 60, from Monkland, was charged with possessing the drug on January 6 in Gympie and pleaded guilty to the offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

She entered into the bond with a $150 recognisance for four months with the condition she attends drug assessment.

No conviction was recorded.

