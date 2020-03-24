Menu
RANDOM BREATH TEST
Woman three times over limit sits in car, listens to music

Staff writer
24th Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
DRIVING while more than three times the legal limit has cost a Cannonvale woman $900 with an eight-month disqualification.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Haley Margaret Dennan, 34, was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Road, Mandalay, on March 18, at about 5.15pm.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said the defendant tried to reverse her Toyota Corolla away from police.

"She said she had consumed two glasses of wine at lunch," Snr Const Rowe said.

"The roadside test was positive, so she was taken to Whitsunday Police Station where she was argumentative with police. She recorded a blood alcohol concentration of .151."

Dennan, who pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, said she was stationary at the time.

"I wasn't driving, I was sitting in the car listening to music, but the keys were in the ignition."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Dennan had a 'fairly good' traffic record.

He fined her $900, which he said was 'low' for a .151 reading, and disqualified her from driving for a reduced period of eight months. A conviction was recorded.

