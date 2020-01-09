Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Crime

Woman threatened with rifle in pub holdup

by Cormac Pearson
9th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF and pub patrons have been left terrified after a man armed with a rifle robbed the Cleveland Tavern on Shore St at 10.15pm last night.

The man stormed the tavern's gaming room and threatened a 46-year-old woman working at the bar with a rifle, demanding cash then leaving in a white car.

There were five people in the pub at the time. No-one was injured.

The man was dressed in a full body black suit, a white mask and was around 175cm tall with a medium build.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed to assist with their investigation.

More Stories

Show More
armed armed robbery crime gun crime guns police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN? It’s a strong maybe from the BoM

        premium_icon RAIN? It’s a strong maybe from the BoM

        News RAIN at last is the encouraging forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology - and we won’t have to wait too long.

        Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        premium_icon Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        News State Governments backs down over Blue Card plan

        REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        News The region’s troubling truth of animal mistreatment has been revealed, with...

        New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        premium_icon New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        News FORMER Tin Can Bay teacher and community volunteer Phil Feldman has announced his...