DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. Tessa Mapstone
Woman tells court she's off drugs: 'I'm straighty-180 now'

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 9:07 AM

A 39-year-old woman has told the Kingaroy magistrate she's pulled her socks up and is no longer taking drugs.

Trudy Roselyn Sempf faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4, charged with drug driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Sempf she was collecting a substantial history of drug-related matters.

"One of these days you'll be affected by drugs and you'll get behind the wheel of a car and take somebody's life," he said.

Sempf told the court she was now seeing a counsellor.

"I cannot do that to my kids, your honour. I'm straighty-180, I'm doing my counselling, I've had enough of bad boyfriends and a bad life," she said.

"I'm turning 40 and I've pulled myself together. I'm legit now, straighty-180."

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Sempf $800 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

