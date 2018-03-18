Menu
A woman is being taken to Nambour General Hospital after a motorbike accident.
News

Woman taken to Nambour after motorbike accident

by Donna Jones
18th Mar 2018 3:05 PM

A WOMAN motorcyclist is enroute to Nambour General Hospital after an accident at Bollier this afternoon.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s suffered lacerations to her leg in the incident, which occured on private property at around 2.15pm.

A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service said the injuries have been reported as minor and the bleeding has been controlled, but the patient was in the process of being taken to Nambour Hospital.

The make and size of the motorcycle is unknown.

